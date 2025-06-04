‘She Deserved That Trophy Too’: Fans React as Preity Zinta Breaks Down After PBKS Loss IPL 2025

Fans Say ‘She Deserved That Trophy Too’ as Preity Zinta Breaks Down After PBKS Loss | Image: X

In a night packed with emotion, drama, and history, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their 18-year title drought by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The thrilling match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where RCB clinched a narrow 6-run victory, sparking celebrations and bittersweet heartbreak.

Batting first after PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their innings with strong and aggressive batting. However, they lost momentum in the middle overs and finished with a total of 190 runs. Despite this, RCB’s bowlers especially Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal performed well under pressure and managed to defend the score. Their efforts helped RCB win their first-ever IPL title.

Preity Zinta in Tears After PBKS Lose IPL 2025 Final

As RCB celebrated their historic win, the Punjab Kings' camp was marked by disappointment none more so than co-owner Preity Zinta. Dressed in a white kurta and red dupatta, the actor appeared visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes as she walked off the field following the defeat.

Despite the heartbreak, Preity composed herself and approached the PBKS players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, to offer words of support and encouragement. Her gesture was widely appreciated by fans and reflected her deep commitment to the team.

Support from Fans

Social media was flooded with emotional tributes for Zinta, commending her loyalty and unwavering support for the franchise since 2008.

“She’s been waiting 18 years too,” one fan wrote.

“Preity Zinta has tears in her eyes, as expected. I saw similar visuals in 2014.”

“She’s stood by this team every season, never once faltered. She deserves the trophy more than anyone.”

Many compared her dedication to that of Virat Kohli, noting that while players and owners have come and gone, Preity remained a constant a symbol of belief and perseverance.

RCB Wins IPL Trophy After 18 Long Years

The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year-long quest for the trophy. RCB ended their long wait for a title as standout bowling performances from Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.