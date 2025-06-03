'We Won The Battles And The War': Virat Kohli's RCB Takes Brutal Dig at Shreyas Iyer-Led PBKS After Clinching IPL 2025

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the batch of 2025 finally brought an end to their title drought with a win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. RCB won the match by six runs and the title. The celebrations were ecstatic as Virat Kohli seemed to be over the moon even before the game ended. But it was a certain RCB post that is making all the noise.

“WE'VE WON ALL THE BATTLES AND THE WAR”

The RCB social media handle posted a tweet where they took a swipe at Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings. RCB picked up what Iyer had said after losing Qualifier 1 against RCB. Iyer had said, they have lost the battle but not the war. After the RCB win, RCB posted: “WE'VE WON ALL THE BATTLES AND THE WAR.”

Kohli and most of the RCB players were in a state of disbelief after they realised they had won the IPL silverware.

Calling it an 'unbelievable' feeling, Kohli said that the win is as much for the players as it is for the fans who have waited for 28 long years.

‘To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling’

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling,” Kohli said after the historic win.