Shefali Jariwala Dies At 42: Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, Mika Singh, Monalisa And Other Celebs Pay Moving Tributes

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her role in the iconic single Kaanta Laga, passed away on the intervening night of June 27 and June 28. AICWA confirmed that the actress breathed her last due to a sudden heart attack. Fans, peers, and friends of the actress took to their social media accounts to express shock at her untimely passing and shared moving tributes for the actress.
Aly Goni, who also participated in Bigg Boss, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express disbelief at the untimely passing of Shefali Jariwala.
Singer Mika Singh also shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram stories and noted that he will always remember her ‘grace, smile, and spirit'. He also shared official music videos featuring the 42-year-old actress and expressed regret on not spending more time with her. He recalled Shefali requesting him to do a song with her in 2020, and he obliged.
Yeh Hai Mohabattein fame Divyanka Tripathi also made a social media post expressing her shock at the news and wrote, “It’s unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family." Sharing an unseen adorable selfie with Shefali, Himanshi Kurana, who was also part of Bigg Boss, wrote, “Bigg Boss, that place is cursed, I think”.
Rashami Desai, who co-participated with Shefali Jariwala in Bigg Boss 13, shared a picture of her and wrote, “I am still trying to process the news, you were an incredible person and I am struggling to find the words to express…You will be deeply missed, gone too soon." Paras Chhabra also shared a selfie with the actress and wrote in the caption, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti.”
On the sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala, her fans, music lovers from the early 2000s, revisited her iconic track Kaanta Laga. The song is a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi. Taking to the comment sections of the official music video on YouTube to pay tributes to the actress. Most netizens took to the comment section to note that they will always remember Shefali Jariwala as the ‘Kaanta Laga Girl'.
