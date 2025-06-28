Paras Chhabra Predicted Shefali Jariwala's 'Sudden Death', Shocking Statement Of Bigg Boss 13 Star Goes Viral After 'Kaanta Laga Girl' Dies

Shefali Jariwala, the actor and dancer best known for featuring in the music video Kaanta Laga and a version of it in Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, has passed away aged 42. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) confirmed that she died due to a heart attack on June 27 in Mumbai. Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

Shefali also featured in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, where one of her co-participants was Paras Chhabra. While appearing on his podcast, they delved into Shefali's birth charts and Paras went on to hint at her "sudden death" based on her “kundali readings”. "Aapke 8th house mein chandra, buddh aur ketu baithe huye hain. Chandra and ketu ka combination sabse bura hota hai. 8th house also indicates loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries, tantric related things too. Aapke liye chandra aur ketu ka bura toh hai hi aur sath mein baith gaya hai buddh. This indicates anxiety and neurological problems."

Shefali Jariwala died aged 42 | Image: Instagram

After Shefali's death, Paras' prediction about her "sudden death" as per birth charts has turned out to be eerily true. Shefali revealed while speaking to Paras on his podcast that she suffered from epilepsy. "My first seizure I got was when I was 15 in the tenth great." However, her epilepsy cured due to sustained medical treatment, the actress revealed. "There are medications that treat this nuerological disorder. You have to make certain lifestyle changes. Meditation and yoga helps. You have to learn how to calm yourself. Toda, I'm 20 years epilepsy free and I spread a lot of awareness about it. You need medical treatment and it can be cured."

Paras Chhabra mourned Shefali Jariwala's death on Instagram | Image: Instagram