Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi have teamed up for Grammy winner Ricky Kej's devotional track, Ram Ke Hriday Mein. The song is a tribute to Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. Released on YouTube just a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the 3.54-minute song is the title track for Amish Tripathi's upcoming documentary, Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun.

The song, composed by award-winning Ricky Kej, is dedicated to Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya and serves as the centerpiece for Amish Tripathi's documentary. Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi lent their voices to the devotional melody, creating a musical celebration of the historic occasion.

Ricky Kej shared the song's YouTube link on his official Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the talented singers and promoting the documentary. Amish Tripathi, in turn, thanked Kej for crafting the song for his project, emphasizing its role in welcoming Lord Ram back to Ayodhya.

Malini Awasthi, known for her folk singing, expressed joy in being part of the song, thanking Amish Tripathi for uniting the music community for Ram Ke Hriday Mein. She highlighted the song's beauty and credited Ricky Kej for its brilliant creation, while acknowledging Sonu Nigam's exceptional vocals.

Inclusion in the Ram Temple Ceremony

As the consecration ceremony approaches at the Ram temple, the guest list includes approximately 8,000 people, with 506 A-listers from various fields. Both Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi, part of the musical collaboration, are among the esteemed guests invited to the significant event.

In conclusion, the collaboration of Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi on Ram Ke Hriday Mein stands as a musical tribute to Lord Ram, contributing to the atmosphere surrounding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The song, embedded in Amish Tripathi's documentary, adds a cultural touch to the historic event.