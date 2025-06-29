South Theatrical Releases In July 2025: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu And Anushka Shetty's Ghaati To Nithiin's Thammudu, See Full List

July will see some much anticipated South titles releasing in cinema halls. From Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Anushka Shetty's Ghaati, check out the list of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies that are all set to hit the big screens soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol star in the period film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. After several delays, it will hit the big screens this July.

Release Date: July 24

Ghaati

Ghaati stars Anushka Shetty and is a village-set drama. The movie has generated buzz for the Baahubali actress' raw and rustic look and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Release Date: July 11

Ekka

Ekka features Yuva Rajkumar as Muttu, who seeks his deceitful friend Ramesh in Bengaluru, becoming entangled in the city's dark underworld. His journey through challenges involves action, emotions, love, friendship, and a search for justice.

Release Date: July 18

Thammudu

Nithiin's telugu film Thammudu is directed by Venu Sriram. According to the film's logline, "A brother who goes to any extent to safeguard his sister from multiple challenges in her life. Explores the beautiful bonding between siblings and how they overcome misunderstandings to continue their relationship."

Release Date: July 4

Flask

Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna and Sidharth Bharathan will headline the Malayalam film Flask. It is National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair's next and is a police procedural with elements of humour.

Release Date: July 18

Doora Theera Yaana

The Kannada film Doora Theera Yaana is a road movie starring Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar. In this film, two characters set on a journey from Bengaluru to Goa and rediscover things about each other.