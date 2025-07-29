Speculation: After Tara Sutaria And Shruti Chauhan, Ahaan Panday Linked To This Beauty Pageant Winner From Mizoram? Netizen Makes Bold Claims

With the unpredictable success of their debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been catapulted to instant stardom. Apart from breaking a dozen box-office records, Ahaan and Aneet have also become the centre of attention for netizens who have, of course, developed an interest in the personal lives of the young starlets.

While not much is known about Aneet Padda’s personal life, Ahaan Panday’s love life has been garnering non-stop headlines with some linking him to Saiyaara co-star Aneet as well as model Shruti Chauhan. Earlier, Ahaan’s team had called the rumours completely false, but now new gossip has surfaced about him.

According to a Reddit post on the BollyBlindsNGossip community, Ahaan may have dated a girl from Mizoram named Zuali Chhangte. She is a model by profession and has about 99k followers on Instagram and was also the winner of Miss Mizoram India 2023 title.

Adding fuel to fire, it seems she is followed by a dozen of Ahaan’s fanpages as well as the man himself. Not just that, old photos and videos of them have also started making rounds of the internet. While their validity cannot be confirmed, their existence has set the rumour mills abuzz.