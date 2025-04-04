Squid Game Actor O Yeong Su Gets 1 Year Jail Term For 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Updated April 4th 2025, 20:55 IST
South Korean actor O Yeong Su, popular for his role as Oh Il Nam (Player 001) in the Netflix hit series Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of indecent assault. The 80-year-old actor was accused of molesting a woman on two occasions. In his trial, Yeong Su has maintained that he is innocent of the crimes he is accused of.
During the trial, Yeong Su was described by the prosecution as a veteran actor who "sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the theatre troupe".
According to media reports, prosecutors argued that the victim had been living in fear "both at work and in daily life" since the incidents occurred. It was said that Yeong Su didn't apologise to the victim and caused additional harm by telling them, "I did it with the heart of a father."
Speaking in court, Yeong Su expressed regret about the situation. "I am ashamed to be standing in court at this age. If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe I committed any act that could be considered assault."
"If my careless words and actions hurt someone in our brief acquaintance, I regret that. My 80 years of life have collapsed in an instant, and I feel empty. I just want to return to my place," he said.
The allegations against Yeong Su date back to 2017. It is alleged that he forcibly hugged and kissed the victim near his residence. Initially sentenced to eight months in prison with a two-year probation period, the latest ruling has increased his sentence to one year of imprisonment. The final verdict in this appeal case will be announced on June 3.
