Squid Game Actor O Yeong Su Gets 1 Year Jail Term For 2017 Sexual Assault Case

South Korean actor O Yeong Su, popular for his role as Oh Il Nam (Player 001) in the Netflix hit series Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of indecent assault. The 80-year-old actor was accused of molesting a woman on two occasions. In his trial, Yeong Su has maintained that he is innocent of the crimes he is accused of.

During the trial, Yeong Su was described by the prosecution as a veteran actor who "sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the theatre troupe".

O Yeong Su as Oh Il Nam in Squid Game | Image: X

According to media reports, prosecutors argued that the victim had been living in fear "both at work and in daily life" since the incidents occurred. It was said that Yeong Su didn't apologise to the victim and caused additional harm by telling them, "I did it with the heart of a father."

Speaking in court, Yeong Su expressed regret about the situation. "I am ashamed to be standing in court at this age. If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe I committed any act that could be considered assault."

Actor O Yeong Su has been sentenced to one year in prison for sexual assault | Image: X

"If my careless words and actions hurt someone in our brief acquaintance, I regret that. My 80 years of life have collapsed in an instant, and I feel empty. I just want to return to my place," he said.