SS Rajamouli Expedites His Mahabharata After Aamir Khan's Announcement? Director Gives First Confirmation About Dream Project

SS Rajamouli has given his first major update about his ‘dream project', the Mahabharata movie. The director has time and again expressed his desire to make a series of films on the Hindu epic. He has even shared that the movie will be his final project as a director. However, SS Rajamouli had not yet disclosed a timeline for the making of the film or any other details. Amid this, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan confirmed that he too is producing a film on the Mahabharata. While he did not divulge many details about the project, his comment left the internet divided as fans of the RRR filmmaker advocate for him to make the movie as he announced it first. Amid this, Rajamouli has dropped a hint about the movie, still in the pipeline.

SS Rajamouli shares an update on Mahabharata

On April 27, SS Rajamouli attended a pre-release event of Nani's starrer Hit: The Third Case. Speaking to the media at the event, the director was asked about his ambitious 10-part film project based on the Hindu epic. While reluctant, Rajamouli confirmed that though the role is not fixed, Nani will be a part of his dream project.



Also Read: Mahabharat: Aamir Khan Or SS Rajamouli, Netizens Debate Who Is Best Suited To Adapt Hindu Epic?

This is the first ever confirmation Rajamouli has shared about his film. Before this, the only comment the filmmaker made about he movie was, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film." His new comment comes at a time when he is gearing up for the release of his film SSMB29, which is headlined by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Rajamouli's reluctant yet confident confirmation about Mahabharat has made social media users believe that he has expedited the work on his movie after actor Aamir Khan also shared a desire about making the film on the subject.



Also Read: Gaddar: Kareena Kapoor Faces Boycott Calls For Posing With Pak Designer

What did Aamir Khan say about the Mahabharata?