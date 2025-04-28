Gaddar, Traitor: Kareena Kapoor Faces Boycott Calls For Posing With Pakistani Designer In Dubai After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kareena Kapoor has landed on the wrong side of the internet for posing with a Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan, during her recent work trip to Dubai. This comes after a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in India following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists, claiming the lives of 26 and leaving several injured. Amid this, Kareena's sympathy for the Pakistani designer hasn't gone down well with netizens.

On April 27, Faraz Manan took to his Instagram account to share pictures with Kareena Kapoor on his story. The actress was spotted leaving from Mumbai on the morning of April 27, but it cannot be determined if she travelled to Dubai or if the photos are new. Nonetheless, Kareena has a long-standing association with the designer, who has a store in Dubai and originally hails from Pakistan. He shared a photo, seemingly after a dine out with the Jab We Met hitmaker and captioned the post, “With the OG”.

A screengrab of Faraz Manan's post | Image: Instagram

A screengrab of Faraz Manan's post | Image: Instagram

Not just Kareena Kapoor, actresses Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, along with Kartik Aaryan, Pulkit Samrat and Aadar Jain also follow the designer on social media. The 42-year-old designer has also collaborated with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday in the past.

Backlash against Kareena Kapoor on social media | Image: X

However, his photo with Kareena Kapoor comes at a time when the nation has issued a ‘no-tolerance’ notice against Pakistani artists. Social media users have been resharing the photos, calling the actress ‘shameless’, ‘a traitor’ and ‘a gaddar’ for being sympathetic towards a Pakistani citizen. Some even took the opportunity to comment on her interfaith marriage with Saif Ali Khan. Others have demanded a boycott of Kareena Kapoor and asserted that they would not watch her films or engage with her brand endorsements.

Netizens have also pointed out that ‘pandering to Pakistani diaspora in Dubai’ is not new for Bollywood actors. Some pointed out that for years, actors have been mingling with Pakistani celebrities and attending their events held in Dubai despite their straineous relationship with India.