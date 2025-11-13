Sunjay Kapur's Banks Account Emptied And Closed, Will 'False And Suspicious': Rani Kapur's Huge Disclosure In Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Battle

Sunjay Kapur's Will has become the talk of the town since his tragic passing on June 12, 2025. After Karisma Kapoor's children, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, has moved to the Delhi High Court, calling the Will 'false and suspicious'. She has also made some serious allegations against her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdeva and pointed out red flags in the Will. The Republic has an exclusive copy of Rani Kapur's written statement challenging the authenticity of the Will.

Rani Kapur raises concerns about defects in the Will

Rani Kapur filed a motion in the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction regarding her late son Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate. In her statement, she identifies herself as a Class I heir under Hindu law, asserting her right to one-fifth of her son's assets. She claims that the will, dated March 21, 2025, and reveals her name is not mentioned, and no reason is provided for this omission.

Furthermore, the name of Sunjay's youngest son, Master Azarias Suri Kapur, is misspelt in several instances as Master Azrias Suri Kapur. Rani's statement also notes, "The deceased (Sunjay Kapur) has been referred to as the Testatrix, and female pronouns have been used to describe the deceased. Priya's daughter, Safira Sifat Chatwal, from her first marriage, has been incorrectly named as a daughter of the deceased. The addresses of the plaintiffs are incorrectly listed. The alleged will is neither registered nor notarised and is not printed on stamp paper. The signatories have failed to date the alleged will. It appears to be a printout on blank paper with the deceased's signature. The absence of an explanation for excluding all other Class I legal heirs from the alleged will is also noteworthy. The document lacks details and does not specify all the assets owned by the deceased."

Concerns about Sunjay Kapur's assets

Rani Kapur characterised the statement of Sunjay's personal assets and liabilities as "incomplete, inaccurate, and misleading." It fails to account for valuable items owned by Sunjay, such as luxury watches (including a Rolex), fine art, and other high-value collectables.

Rani Kapur, in a statement, says, "It is submitted that Sanjay Kapur's bank accounts had already been accessed, emptied, and closed… without any intimation to the family… in complete confidentiality and secrecy. The deliberate concealment unmistakably reflects fraud, wrongful intent, and a premeditated design to deprive the rightful heirs."

Rani Kapur calls son Sunjay Kapur's death a 'conspiracy'

Rani, who visited London on June 11, recalled that there was a major argument between her son Sunjay and his wife Priya Sachdeva. Following that day, the businessman died while playing polo. She finds the bee sting story "suspicious".

She further pointed out how Priya took over the whole business just the next day of her son's death. She was announced as Director of AIPL on June 13, 2025. She was announced as the Director of AIPL on June 13, 2025, and subsequently became Managing Director of AIPL on June 20, 2025, and Additional Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar on June 23, 2025. Rani noted that Priya's appointment was finalised at 10 a.m. on June 20, 2025, while Sunjay’s body was cremated later that same day at 5 p.m.

Rani stated that her son intended to restore the family legacy to its state before 2017 and wished to reverse certain changes.