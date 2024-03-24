×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Tabu Treats Fans To A BTS Photo From The Sets Of Crew Ahead Of Its Release

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, is slated to hit the theaters on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tabu
Tabu | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Crew. As just four days are left for the film to hit the theatres, Tabu has treated her social media followers with a BTS photo from the Crew set.

A look at the monochrome photo of Tabu from the Crew set

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a photo in which she can be seen donning an embellished short dress paired with high heels. The actress can be seen walking carefully holding the hand of one of the crew members, who is laughing her heart out. In the background, we can see the crew arranging the set. In the caption, she simply wrote, "#Crew 4 days to go."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Can't wait to see it!" Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the film, dropped heart emoticons.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Crew

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy is about 3 air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight. The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

The trailer also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, promising a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

a minute ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

5 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

6 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

14 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

17 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

17 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

19 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

19 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

21 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

21 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

22 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

23 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

23 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo