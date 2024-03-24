Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Crew. As just four days are left for the film to hit the theatres, Tabu has treated her social media followers with a BTS photo from the Crew set.

A look at the monochrome photo of Tabu from the Crew set

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a photo in which she can be seen donning an embellished short dress paired with high heels. The actress can be seen walking carefully holding the hand of one of the crew members, who is laughing her heart out. In the background, we can see the crew arranging the set. In the caption, she simply wrote, "#Crew 4 days to go."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Can't wait to see it!" Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the film, dropped heart emoticons.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Crew

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy is about 3 air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight. The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

The trailer also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, promising a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.