20 Years Of Love And War: Suriya Tears Up Seeing Jyotika Walk Down Aisle In White, Renews Vows In White Wedding Style

Suriya and Jyotika are setting major couple goals as they marked their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony, attended by their family and close friends. The couple, who got married on September 11, 2006, after dating for several years, had a Christian wedding with their kids, Diya and Dev, walking down the aisle. They have also shared photos and videos from their dreamy wedding, proving that real-life rom-com exists.

Suriya gets emotional seeing Jyotika in wedding gown

In a video Jyotika shared on her Instagram handle, the couple called the ceremony a "Sequel". She penned a long note expressing her happiness and how their marriage was a mixture of "love and war". She also penned down her vows, promising to be at Suriya's side forever. She started her note by writing, "A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war."

"And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other. How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!" she continued.

Suriya's best man was his son Dev and brother Karthi, while he was accompanied by his daughter Diya on the aisle. For Jyotika, in place of her father, was her son Dev, walking down the aisle.

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In the video, Suriya can be seen getting emotional upon seeing Jyotika in a white gown.

Soon after she dropped the video, Suriya was quick to comment, "20 years and still making love look this beautiful".

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Friends and fans congratulate the couple

Soon after Jyotika dropped the video, the couple's friends and fans flooded the comment section, sending them best wishes. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Omg so lovely!!! Congratulations, you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to many many many more!!!" Parle Maany wrote, "This is soo Beautiful. Happy 20 years of togetherness and cheers to Forever." R Madhavan wrote, "What an example you guys are. God bless you and wish you all the very, very best for multiple decades of happy togetherness. Love you both guys."

A fan wrote, "After all these years the way he still looks at her… OMG. It’s literally like a fairytale. Such a beautiful kind of love." Another wrote, "You two make 20 years of marriage look so beautiful." A third fan wrote, "In the era of divorce, they are married again".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)