Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
Actor Vishal Addresses Rumours Of His Political Entry Days After Thalapathy Vijay Announces Party
After Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into politics, fans speculated that actor Vishal will soon announce the news of his political foray.
After Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into politics with the formation of a political party named Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, reports of another Tamil actor joining the field started circulating online. Fans speculated that actor Vishal will soon announce his political foray. However, the rumours were put to rest by Vishal himself with a social media post denying his entry into politics.
As per his Instagram post, Vishal is currently doing all public welfare works without any political intentions. However, in the future, if nature permits he would stand up as people’s voice.
Vishal is known for his roles in films like Mark Antony, Enemy, and more.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
