Advertisement

After Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into politics with the formation of a political party named Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, reports of another Tamil actor joining the field started circulating online. Fans speculated that actor Vishal will soon announce his political foray. However, the rumours were put to rest by Vishal himself with a social media post denying his entry into politics.

As per his Instagram post, Vishal is currently doing all public welfare works without any political intentions. However, in the future, if nature permits he would stand up as people’s voice.

Advertisement

Vishal is known for his roles in films like Mark Antony, Enemy, and more.