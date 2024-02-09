English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

After Aishwarya, Soundarya To Collaborate With Father Rajinikanth For New Film? Here's What We Know

After Lal Salaam release today, it is being said that Soundarya Rajinikanth is now set to collaborate with her father after a decade for a new film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Soundarya Rajinikanth
Soundarya Rajinikanth | Image:Soundarya Rajinikanth/X
On February 9, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film Lal Salaam hit the screens and has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from critics and fans. The highlight of her film was her father Rajinikanth who played an extended cameo in the film. His character Moideen Bhai is receiving immense love from the fans. While Lal Salaam seems to be hitting all the right chords with the actor's fans, the latest buzz is that now Rajinikanth's other daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is set to make a film with her father.

What do we know about Soundarya Rajinikanth's film with her father?

According to reports online, Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to make a film with Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu's production house V Creation will bankroll the film. For the film's music, Soundarya is reportedly in talks with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The highlight of the entire buzz is that superstar Rajinikanth will be seen playing a cameo role in the yet-to-be-titled film.

What do we know about Soundarya and Rajinikanth's previous collaborations?

Soundarya and Rajinikanth previously collaborated on the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. The film, directed by Soundarya, starred Rajinikanth opposite Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The film was made on a whopping budget of ₹125 crores but earned only a total of ₹42 crores. Other than this, Soundarya has worked as a producer in many of her father's films including Rana.

What do we know about Lal Salaam?

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports drama starring Vishnu Vishal and Thalapathy Vijay's cousin Vikrant in the lead roles. Superstar Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo appearance in the film. The film has a valuable social message. The music for the film is composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

