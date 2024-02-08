English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

After Animal success, Bobby Deol opens up about his debut in Tamil film

Animal actor Bobby Deol has finally opened up about his upcoming South debuts and addressed his experience of working in a new industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol looked handsome in a white waist coat paired with black pants and sneakers. | Image:Varinder Chawla
Bobby Deol who is riding high on the success of his latest film Animal recently engaged with fans in a video where he shared insights about the movie. His wife Tanya Deol who styled him for the Animal Success bash in an all-Prada ensemble also got a shoutout from him where Bobby said, "She makes me look good."

Bobby Deol calls Jamal Kudu his favourite song from Animal

“It has to be Jamal Kudu”, said Bobby Deol while talking about his character Abrar’s entry song in Animal. When asked about a hypothetical superpower Abrar could have had, Bobby said, “Peace to the world. Peace and happiness.” If Abrar had one dialogue in Animal, it would be “Tu aur tu idhar aa” according to Bobby.

Bobby Deol in Animal | Image: Instagram/animalthefilm

Bobby Deol addresses his upcoming South debut

Looking ahead, Bobby hinted at future projects in the South Indian film industry, expressing excitement about collaborating with a director he affectionately calls a "teddy bear." He said, “I am very excited working with this director. He is such a sweetheart. I am working with a great actor and the cast and the crew…the team is just awesome. So, I am looking forward to that.”

Bobby will reportedly be making his debut in Tamil cinema with Kanguva directed by Siva and in the Telugu industry with Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

What do we know about Animal success?

Bobby's impactful portrayal of Abrar in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has contributed to the film's success. The domestic box office collection of the action-thriller has reached Rs 550.85 crore, with global earnings crossing Rs 900 crore.

Animal turned out to be a career milestone for Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri and also starred Shakti Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The sequel of the movie has already been which is titled Animal Park.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

