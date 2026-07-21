After Piracy, Jana Nayagan Director Expresses Doubt Over Audience Turnout For Vijay's Final Film

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan is all set to release on July 23. It was supposed to hit the big screens ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, marking Vijay's farewell from cinemas. From Pongal, the movie got delayed indefinitely. In the meantime, Jana Nayagan was leaked on local satellite channels in the state. The movie was watched and circulated online widely, and even before it could release, many had watched it.

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As Jana Nayagan is moving closer to its release, its overseas pre-sales figure is much less than what it was back in January at the same stage. The fact that many have watched the film's pirated version is being cited as the reason behind the sluggish pace of the advance booking. As per reports, while Jana Nayagan would have easily opened to ₹100 crore+ globally, the current box office trend hints at an opening day figure of ₹80 crore. CBFC has awarded the movie an A certificate, further limiting its audience.

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About the leak and its potential audience, director H Vinoth said, “We don’t know whether they’ll come to watch it again or not. They might come just to see Vijay sir. This is not just a commercial film or a TVK or Vijay sir agenda film. It talks about sensible and sensitive politics. Even if they’ve watched the leaked version, they should still come and support the film because there should be discussions about the issues it raises. That’s the real victory for the film."

Jana Nayagan will release on July 23 | Image: X

Talking about the censor certificate, the director said, “We couldn’t fight against the A certificate. Vijay sir and the producer are very much worried that kids won’t be able to watch the film.” Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol. The plot is inspired by Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023).