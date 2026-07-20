This is CM Vijay's First Film: Jana Nayagan Director H Vinoth's Big Comment Before July 23 Release

Vijay fans can finally celebrate as his long-delayed film, Jana Nayagan, is all set to hit the big screens on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, the movie is said to be Vijay's last acting project as he pivots his career towards politics. Initially scheduled to release on Pongal, the movie was long delayed due to a pending certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

There is added excitement for the project as it is said to be Vijay's final film. However, during a pre-release event, director H. Vinoth hinted that there might be a possibility of fans witnessing more of Vijay on the big screen. Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, several media publications quoted Vinoth saying, "Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is CM Vijay Sir's first film." There is no confirmation on whether Vijay will be seen in other movies or not.

The director's remarks come amid the changed landscape of Tamil Nadu's politics. When the movie was initialy scheudled to release, Vijay was simply preparing for his first political campaign. However, due to the delays, Jana Nayagan will now be released after the actor has been made the Chief Minister of the state. This is why the introduction slate of the actor in the film has also changed to reflect his new position.

With the release date now confirmed, anticipation for Jana Nayagan has reached a fever pitch. The announcement arrives on the heels of the film having cleared its long certification battle. The makers recently confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), following compliance with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. It is the official remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela.



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