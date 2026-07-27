After Vijay, Is Dhanush Planning To Enter Politics? Actor's Viral Speech Sparks Rumours

Dhanush is one of the celebrated actors across the country owing to his acting prowess not just limited to Tamil, but also expanding to Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Now, it seems, he is eyeing a politician, and his recent speech leaves the fans convinced.

On Sunday, Dhanush attended a fan-organised blood donation camp where he addressed the audience, urging them to find a purpose bigger than cinema for unity. He said, "So many people have gathered in one place; this kind of unity has power. You need to give that unity a purpose. Not just through audio launches and meet-ups. Join hands to do welfare work. Do whatever you can for the people in your area and the families living around you. I want to feel more proud of all of you. I hope you all do it.”

Fans react to Dhanush's viral speech

This speech was enough to convince his fans that politics is on the actor's mind. A fan pointed out, "For some reason, this feels very similar to Vijay's Leo audio launch speech before he stepped into politics". Another wrote, "His body language and speech delivery speaks his path forward".

"Is it just a coincidence? July 27, 2009 – #ThalapathyVijay launched the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam flag, marking an important milestone. July 27, 2026 – #Dhanush , conducted a massive blood donation camp and welfare activities under the banner of his fan club, officially using its flag," a user wrote.

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"#Dhanush is only 42 now and he has openly expressed his interest in public welfare. He has enough time to build a strong foundation over the next 5–10 years, which could be the ideal time for him to enter politics. He is well-known across Tamil Nadu, has a relatable boy-next-door image and many people already see him as one of their own. When the time is right, he could either launch his own political party or join #TVK "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in the films - Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram: The Blood Wood and Tamizh Murugan. Both films are scheduled to release soon, but the exact date is yet to be announced.