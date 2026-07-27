The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Bhumi Pednekkar Joins Rishab Shetty's Historical Epic

Bhumi Pednekkar is all set to make her debut in the period genre with The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film co-stars Rishab Shetty in a titular role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi. The announcement was made today, July 27, revealing more about Bhumi's character.

All about Bhumi Pednekkar's role in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi will be playing the role of the warrior queen of Karnataka, Belawadi Mallamma. She is remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit. Belawadi Mallamma was the daughter of Sode King Madhulinga Nayaka, whose ancestors were feudatories of the Vijayanagara Empire, and belonged to the Veerashaiva community.

The actress is excited to be part of the project and is also looking forward to working with Rishab, who is known for his performance in the Kantara franchise.

Advertisement

About The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, the film is a two-part saga. It is expected to go on the floors later this year. The pre-production is already underway. National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi will compose the music, while the songs will be penned by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Meanwhile, Bhumi was recently seen in the web series Daldal as DCP Rita Ferreira. The psychological crime thriller is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The show received mixed reviews from the audience.

Advertisement