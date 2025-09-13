Republic World
Updated 13 September 2025 at 15:50 IST

Aishwarya Lekshmi Deactivates Instagram To Focus On Acting And Create More 'Meaningful' Cinema: I Refuse To Cater To Whims, Fancies Of Supernet

Aishwarya Lekshmi penned a long note before quitting Instagram. She shared that social media distracted her from her work, took away her originality, affected her vocabulary and made simple pleasures joyless.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Aishwarya Lekshmi Quits Instagram
Aishwarya Lekshmi Quits Instagram | Image: Instagram
Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the talented actresses of the Tamil film industry, who has starred in several hit films, including Mayaanadhi, Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Ammu and Gatta Kusthi. The actress, who is also active on social media, keeping her fans updated, has decided to take some time off. On Saturday, the actress took to her social media handle to announce that she is quitting Instagram and Facebook to focus on her acting skills and form a connection with cinema.

(A screengrab of her profile | Image: Instagram)

Aishwarya Lekshmi pens a heartfelt note bidding adieu to social media

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aishwarya penned a note that reads, "For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in. Somehow, something that was told would cater to us has reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it."

She shared that social media distracted her from her work, took away her originality, affected her vocabulary and made simple pleasures joyless. "I refuse to be one that's made from a generic mould and cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet. As a woman, I have had to train myself a lot to even be aware of grooming and control, and trained even harder to resist it. This is the first original thought that I have had in a while," she continued.

(A screengrab from her post | Image: Instagram)

Despite being frightened, the actress is determined to quit social media and live an off-grid life and try to connect with the art. "I'm taking the risk here to be forgotten, and in today's times, out of the 'gram is out of the mind. So here is me doing the right thing for the artist and the lil girl in me - Keeping her an original and choosing absolute Internet obsoleteness. Here's hoping I create more meaningful connections and cinema in life. And if I do end up making meaningful cinema, give me love - Old Style. Yours Happily, Aishwarya Lekshmi," she concluded.

(A file photo of Aishwarya Lekshmi | Image: Facebook)

What's next for Aishwarya Lekshmi?

The actress was last seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. Next, she will be seen in SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Aasha and recently she announced Gatta Kusthi 2. The makers of all three movies are yet to announce the release date.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 13 September 2025 at 15:50 IST

