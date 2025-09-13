Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain Hospitalised, Gets 45 Stitches After Glass Pierces His Hand

Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman, Vicky Jain, seemingly suffered from a hand injury and has been admitted to the hospital. TV actor and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel confirmed the news of Vicky's ill health on his social media. Filmmaker Sandip Singh took to his account to share the details of the accident and informed his fans that Vicky Jain has been admitted to the hospital since the last 3 days. He also shared that the businessman has got 45 stitches in his hand. Fans and well-wishers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have flooded their social media accounts with good wishes and speedy recovery wishes.



Why is Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, hospitalised?

On the late evening of September 12, Samarth Jurel shared a video showing Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, lying on a hospital bed. While the exact reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown, it appears that the businessman has suffered from a serious hand injury. In the video, a plaster could be seen on his right hand, while his left hand was attached to drip bottles.

In the video shared by Samarth, Ankita could be seen by her husband's side in casual clothes. The TV actor could be heard telling Vicky, “Bye, Vicky Bhai, bye,” as the staff pulled away his stretcher seemingly for a procedure. In reply, the businessman quipped, “Bye mat bol yaar”. Samarth added that they would meet again in 2 hours. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Bade bhai jaldi recover hooo mere Tony Stark.’



Filmmaker Sandip Singh shared the details of Vicky Jain's injuries and said, ‘his spirit still stands unshaken’. Praising Ankita Lokhande, he wrote, “You are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength.”

TV actress Ashita Dhawan also visited Vicky Jain in the hospital and shared a series of photos and videos of the couple. She shared a collage of photos with the caption, “Bounce back soon Vikku. My heart aches to see you like this, but that smile in your face tells me you are a king for a reason. My strong brother. Bounce back stronger. Love You.”



