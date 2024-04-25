Advertisement

Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrated their 24th anniversary on April 24. The two enjoyed a romantic meal at a luxury hotel in an undisclosed location. The couple met on the sets of Amarkalam and soon they grew fond of each other. The very next year, they got married and together they have two kids. In a rare interview with Jaya TV, Ajith revealed how he convinced Shalini for the movie. He also recalled an incident where he accidentally cut Shalini's wrist during their first shot.

I think we were destined to meet: Ajith Kumar

Shalini and Ajith starred in Amarkalam, helmed by Saran. The film marks a milestone in the actor's career as it turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Recalling how he convinced Shalini for the movie, he revealed that makers approached her when she was enjoying the success of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, co-starring Vijay. However, she refused the project.

(A still from Amarkalam | Image: IMDb)

"She wanted to study further. So, the production unit asked me to convince her. So, I called Shalini and said, ‘I am Ajith Kumar speaking. I would like to work with you. The production side is also very keen.’ But she told me ‘No. I am not interested in acting.’ I had to convince her a lot. A lot. Then we dropped the plan. Then, later on, producers convinced her, and she committed herself to the film. I think we were destined to meet," recalled Ajith.

When Ajith Kumar cut Shalini's wrist during the shoot

Recalling his first scene with Shalini for Amarkalam, the actor said that during the first shot, he ended up cutting Shalini's wrist for real. There was supposed to be a barber knife without a blade, but due to some mishap, he cut her wrist. "When we were looking at the monitor, she was a bit uneasy but kept hiding her wrist. Turns out, she was cut," he concluded.

Shalini stopped acting after her marriage to Ajith Kumar in 2000. She was last seen in the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum.