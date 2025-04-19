Leo Actor Arjun Sarja's Daughter Anjana Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Isaiah In Italy | See Dreamy Pics

Arjun Sarja is an established name in the South Film industry. The stellar performer predominantly works in Tamil films, but has also featured in commercially successful movies in other languages like Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Apart from his professional life, his personal life also has several admirers.

Arjun Sarja's younger daughter dreamy engagement pictures goes viral

Arjun Sarja's daughter took to his Instagram handle to share his princess' engagement pictures. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “My princess ANJANA will be a queen soon and I am gonna welcome my second son ISAIAH home very very soooooon….Happiest day in my life. Now I believe that Time moves fast..WISHING YOU BOTH ALLLLLLL THAT IS BEST AND LOVE YOU ETERNALLY@anj204 @inutter19.”

Fans soon took to comment section and gave the blessings to the couple. One user wrote, “He is very handsome..When I was small this face come to my dream..I will attend there’s wedding and prey to bless them with happy life”. Another user wrote, “My action, Tamil fan sir”. “Congratulations”. “Congratulations, god bless you”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Arjun married Niveditha Arjun in 1988, a former actress who has appeared in the 1986 Kannada film Ratha Sapthami under the stage name of Asha Rani. He has two daughters Aishwarya and Anjana. His elder daughter Aishwarya made her acting debut in 2013 with Pattathu Yaanai. She was nominated for the SIIMA Award for Best Debutant Actress — Kannada for the bilingual film Prema Baraha / Sollividava (2018).She married Umapathy Ramaiah on 10 June 2024 in an intimate ceremony at Arjun's Sri Yoga Anjaneyar Temple in Gerugambakkam, Chennai.

All about Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja was born on August 15, 1962 to Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and Lakshmi. Arjun was honoured with an honorary doctorate by Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in November 2024. he starred in hits such as Jai Hind (1994), Karnaa (1995), and the action thriller film Kurudhipunal (1995), for which Arjun won acclaim for his role while the film became India's official entry for the 68th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.