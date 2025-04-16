Ajith Vs Ajith At Box Office: Good Bad Ugly Earns ₹30 Crore More Than Vidaamuyarchi In Week 1

Good Bad Ugly Vs Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar seems to have bounced back at the box office with his latest release Good Bad Ugly performing well. The movie is being praised for its wacky storytelling and Ajith's performance in it, and the same has been reflected in its collections. While the Kollywood actor's last release Vidaamuyarchi failed to impress fans and collected just ₹80.35 crore in India, Good Bad Ugly is way ahead in terms of India and worldwide biz.

Good Bad Ugly released on April 10 | Image: X

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7

Good Bad Ugly has minted ₹112.62 crore in its first week at the box office. The movie has seen a decline in itsa biz during the weekdays, but it has managed to maintain a steady grip at the ticket window.

Compared to his last release Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly has collected over ₹30 crore more in the same period. Good Bad Ugly has also received positive reviews from the viewers and with limited promotions, that too without Ajith, the film is doing well in India and overseas.

Good Bad Ugly team hosts a success meet

After the commercial success that the film achieved at the box office, the makers of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly hosted a success meet, with the cast and crew members in attendance.

Good Bad Ugly cast at the film's success meet | Image: X