Injured Hrithik Roshan Uses Crutches To Walk, Viral Video Leaves Fans Worried

Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving at the birthday party of Goldie Behl on Saturday night. Dressed in casual attire, the Bollywood actor has got social media talking about seemingly being injured. In videos now going viral, the Krrish star could be seen limping while making an entry at the venue and walking using elbow crutches.

Is Hrithik Roshan injured?

Just days back, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to flex his obsession with ‘Bollywood biceps’ over the years. At the time, the actor made no mention of not being in the pink of his health or having suffered an injury. Thus, his latest video from last night has left fans confused and worried.



Also Read: Odia Music Composer Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54

In the video, Hrithik Roshan could be seen dressed in a black hoodie, teamed with matching joggers and his signature cap. The actor could be seen making a hasty exit from the party and heading straight to his car. Uncharacteristically, he did not even stop to pose for the paparazzi present at the premises. He could be seen struggling to walk and took steps using the elbow crutches. The video has left fans of the actor worried.



Also Read: Spirit Or Fauzi? Which Is Prabhas's Priority After The Raja Saab Failure

Hrithik Roshan fans and followers took to the comment section of the videos to wish him a speedy recovery. Other social media users were left intrigued about how the actor got injured and whether he is preparing for a movie. Fan clubs of the actor are claiming that he has recently suffered from a knee injury. However, an official health update from the actor is awaited.