Spirit Or Fauzi, Which Movie Is Prabhas Prioritising Following The Raja Saab Box Office Debacle?
Prabhas's recent release, The Raja Saab, has flopped at the box office, following which the actor is reportedly making changes to the pipeline of his upcoming movies, including Fauzi and Spirit.
Prabhas latest release, The Raja Saab, has performed much lower than expected at the box office. With a little over ₹130 crore in collection, the movie has emerged as one of the actor's lowest grossers. After incurring huge losses, Prabhas seems to have revamped his release strategies for the coming movies.
The actor's next movie was supposed to be Fauzi, slated for release later this year. However, reports suggest that the movie might go into a revamp mode as Prabhas wants to steer clear from another flop after The Raja Saab. A report on Bollywood Hungama suggests that Fauzi, currently in production, is undergoing significant revisions. Prabhas is slated to play a soldier in the period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. A friend of the actor told the publication, “It’s not as if he is sidelining Fauzi. But it is a fact that Prabhas wants Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to be his next release. Fauzi has gone into revamping. Let’s see when it releases.”
On the other hand, some other reports suggest that Prabhas is currently on vacation in Italy and will resume the shoot of Fauzi once he is back. As per the report, a major part of the movie has been shot, and the actor is expected to complete the rest of the shoot soon, enabling the movie to release on time. Rumour also has it that after Fauzi, Prabhas will first focus on completing the initial schedules of Kalki 2898 AD sequel and then begin work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. As per reports, Prabhas's next release, Fauzi, was scheduled to hit the big screens on Independence Day 2026. However, the timeline of the film's completion remains unknown, and if reports of last-minute revisions are true, the release of the period drama might be delayed.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 11:45 IST