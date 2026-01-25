Spirit Or Fauzi, Which Movie Is Prabhas Prioritising Following The Raja Saab Box Office Debacle?

Prabhas latest release, The Raja Saab, has performed much lower than expected at the box office. With a little over ₹130 crore in collection, the movie has emerged as one of the actor's lowest grossers. After incurring huge losses, Prabhas seems to have revamped his release strategies for the coming movies.

The actor's next movie was supposed to be Fauzi, slated for release later this year. However, reports suggest that the movie might go into a revamp mode as Prabhas wants to steer clear from another flop after The Raja Saab. A report on Bollywood Hungama suggests that Fauzi, currently in production, is undergoing significant revisions. Prabhas is slated to play a soldier in the period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. A friend of the actor told the publication, “It’s not as if he is sidelining Fauzi. But it is a fact that Prabhas wants Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to be his next release. Fauzi has gone into revamping. Let’s see when it releases.”



Also Read: Ranbir, Neetu-Rishi Feature In Riddhima's Wedding Video, Alia Reacts