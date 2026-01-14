Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Announcement Gets Massive Hate From LCU Fans

Kaithi 2 seems to be on the back burner once again after Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his next film with Allu Arjun | Image: Republic

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed his upcoming film with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. Currently untitled, the project has been billed as a big budget pan-India spectacle. The announcement video has hinted at a jungle setting for the film. In the teaser clip, many animals are seen running around, trying to make their way to the man riding a horse. Here, Allu Arjun is introduced. The music for Lokesh and Allu Arjun's film will be composed by Anirudh, and as shared by the makers, shoot begins in 2026.

While Allu Arjun and Lokesh's film is certainly looking promising and something to look out for, fans are upset with the director sidelining his much hyped LCU once again. After Leo (2023) with Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh shot for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. During its promotions, he confirmed that he was developing the script of Kaithi 2 and talks were on with actor Karthi, hinting in several interviews that he would make the sequel next and bring back his focus on LCU. With the announcement of his film starring Allu Arjun, Kaithi 2 seems to be postponed once again. This has left fans who are rooting for the revival of LCU utterly miffed.

Lokesh and actor Karthi are said to be reuniting for Kathi 2 | Image: X

"Kaithi 2 is not coming out anytime soon (sic)," shared a disappointed fan on X. Another one noted, " But what happened to Kaithi 2? They have again postponed it, or have they dropped the project permanently (sic)."

Apart from Kaithi 2, LCU's upcoming project is a sequel to blockbuster Vikram, with Kamal Haasan in the lead role. There are also rumours floating around about a potential spin-off film in the franchise based on Suriya's Rolex character. With Kaithi 2 potentially delayed once again, it seems like not just the future of this film but entire LCU is in jeopardy.