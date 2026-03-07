Marital Discord The Reason Behind Divya Agarwal Living Separately From Her Husband After 2 Years Of Marriage?

The 50 contestant Divya Agarwal's marital life came under scrutiny after fellow participant Bhavya Singh alleged on the show that she was living separately from her husband Apurva Padgaonkar. What raised eyebrows was that the alleged rift in their marriage came after they tied the knot in February 2024. As fans speculated over Divya's relationship and whether or not her marriage has hit a rough patch, the former Splitsvilla contestant and Bigg Boss OTT winner broke her silence in the matter after being eliminated from The 50.

When asked about Bhavya's claims about her married life, Divya told Filmy Gyan, "Indeed, I am living apart from my husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. I live near my job, and he lives nearer to his job. We continue to see each other like a couple."

Divya has time and again addressed separation rumours with her husband Apurva | Image: Instagram

Bhavya's mention about Divya and Apurva's alleged marital discord is not the faced time the couple has faced such speculation. A few months into their marriage, unverified rumours about their potential split began circulating. At the time, Divya refuted the hearsay in a post, stating, “I didn’t create any sound. I refrained from making any remarks or sharing anecdotes. I removed 2500 posts. However, the media opted to notice and respond solely to my marriage. It's amusing how individuals perceive and anticipate certain things from me. I have consistently taken actions that others have never anticipated from me. And what they anticipate now – the babies or the divorce ... Neither is occurring."

Divya and Apurva married in February 2024 | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Divya has been eliminated from The 50. She shared her husband's reaction to her ouster from the reality show. “He even enquired, ‘Why was I unable to win this competition?' Winning every show isn't essential," she remarked. Divya also mentioned that Apurva was with her following her departure from the show. "When I came out, Apurva offered me many tasty dishes. I believe only food can make me better. He is extremely distant from my world. He simply desires for me to remain joyful and well," she shared.