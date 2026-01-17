Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Enjoys A Vacation With...

According to unverified social media posts being widely circulated, Tamil actor Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are said to be getting married on Valentine's Day. The actors' link-up rumours go back to last year in May after they were spotted at an event together and a selfie of them went viral. Some subtle social media interaction added fuel to fire regarding their dating rumours. Cut to 2026, speculation is rife that they are getting married in a small gathering of friends and family.

This selfie of Mrunal and Dhanush first sparked their dating rumours | Image: X

Amid the hearsay about her marriage, Mrunal shared post on social media in which she was seen on a cruise enjoying solitary bliss in the midst of vast seas. In the caption, she wrote, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken (sic)." Her cryptic post led many to ask her in the comments section if her wedding rumours with Dhanush were true. She gave the credit for capturing her blissful and candid moments to her brother Manddar Thakur.

Dhanush was previously married to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. They wed in 2004, announced their separation in 2022 and were granted divorce in 2024. The former couple shares two sons - Yatra and Linga - and are currently co-parenting them.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dhanush's close friend has confirmed that he is not getting married on February 14. "He hasn’t mentioned his supposed marriage to me although we speak almost every day. Is he getting married without informing those close to him? Because if I don’t know about it (the wedding), no one does,” the source was quoted as saying.

