Karthi's Silence Hints Kaithi 2 Maybe Shelved, Actor Passes The Buck To Lokesh Kanagaraj After Director Announces Movie With Allu Arjun

While fans are excited about Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj coming together for the newly announced film, this project, set to go on the floors later this year, has inevitably delayed the sequel to Karthi's Kaithi. Lokesh had earlier confirmed on various occasions that he plans on taking forward the LCU with Kaithi 2, with many speculating that Vikram 2 and the rumoured Rolex movie with Suriya would follow. However, after Leo (2023), Lokesh started working on Rajinikanth's Coolie, then confirmed a superhero film with Aamir Khan and has now announced his upcoming collab with Allu Arjun.

Lokesh and Karthi on Kaithi sets | Image: X

LCU fans are frustrated with the continued delay in Kaithi 2. When Karthi, whose latest release Vaa Vaathiyaar hit the big screens on Pongal, was questioned by the media about Kaithi 2 during his recent outing, he chose to exercise restraint and just passed the buck to Lokesh, saying, "He (Lokesh) will address that.”

His response has only made fans more furious. Kaithi kickstarted the LCU in 2019. Lokesh followed it up quickly with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). However, despite several open plotlines in the LCU, the franchise has come to a halt for now. Many are of the opinion that the LCU has seen its end and that Kaithi 2 and other projects in the franchise are not going to happen.

Lokesh is not just directing Allu Arjun in a "pan-India spectacle", he is also making his acting debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran. With his acting and directing priorities set for the near future, LCU hangs in the limbo.