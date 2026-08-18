Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran To Tie The Knot In Greece Post Diwali? Here's What We Know

Anirudh Ravichander is basking in the success of his songs in the films DC and Jana Nayagan. Apart from the movies, he is in the news for his personal life, rumoured relationship with Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. According to a report, the rumoured couple is set to tie the knot later this year.

When and where will Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran marry?

According to Christopher Kanagaraj, Anirudh and Kavya are likely to get married in Greece. The report further claims that they will tie the knot on November 10, two days post Diwali. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya have confirmed the report. So, we will have to wait for their statement on the same.

Nonetheless, Anirudh has publicly denied the marriage rumours multiple times.

When Y Gee Mahendra opened up about Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's rumoured relationship

Composer's uncle Y Gee Mahendra confirmed that Anirudh and Kavya are dating. In an interview with KPTV, the veteran actor praised the composer and confirmed that his nephew is gearing up for a big wedding. "That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he was quoted as saying.

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Anirudh Ravichander's work front

Anirudh has several movies in the pipeline that he is composing, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Nani's The Paradise, Shah Rukh Khan's King, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth's KH × RK and Allu Arjun's AA23. Apart from scoring in movies, Anirudh is expected to be busy with his concerts and events.