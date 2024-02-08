English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

It's controversial/ Annapoorani Row: Vetrimaaran Opposes Removal Of Film From OTT, Says 'It Undermines CBFC's Powers'

Days after Nayanthara's controversial movie Annapoorani was pulled down from an OTT platform, veteran filmmaker Vetrimaaran has criticised the move.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vetrimaaran
Vetrimaaran | Image:IMDb
Nayanthara’s Annapoorani opened to massive criticism on OTT recently. Amid the heated conversation, acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran has taken a firm stand against Netflix for taking down the Tamil film. He criticised the streaming platform and asserted that it overstepped its bounds by censoring a piece of art that had already received approval from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

How did Vetrimaaran condemn the ban on Annapoorani?

Expressing his discontent, Vetrimaaran highlighted the decreasing space for artistic expression in India, stating, "There is no such artistic freedom in India that escapes censorship. This also applies to the OTT platforms." He emphasised his concern about the removal of a film approved by the CBFC from the OTT platform due to external pressures, describing it as harmful to the film industry.

Annapoorani poster | Image: IMDb

Known for creating politically relevant films, Vetrimaaran has been an outspoken critic of the stringent censorship practices in India. He fears that the surrender of OTT platforms to external pressures will discourage filmmakers from exploring contentious themes in their work.

Vetrimaaran stressed that the CBFC holds the authority to determine a film's suitability for public screening and that the actions of OTT platforms “undermines the powers of the CBFC.”

Why is Annapoorani facing criticism?

Last week, this drama faced removal from Netflix following online protests by a segment of the audience offended by a scene suggesting that Lord Rama was a meat eater, citing a quotation from Valmiki's Ramayana. The scene stirred controversy leading to social media campaigns and calls for boycotts against Netflix.

Annapoorani poster | Image: IMDb

Annapoorani directed by debut filmmaker Nilesh Krishnaa was first released on December 1, 2023, in Tamil, receiving mixed reactions. However, it gained national attention when Hindi-speaking audiences discovered it on Netflix amid the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In response to protests and political pressures, the producers issued an apology and instructed Netflix to remove the film. They plan to reintroduce the movie on the OTT platform after editing out the controversial scenes.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

