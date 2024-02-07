Advertisement

AR Rahman is the maestro behind the music of Rajinikanth's upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam. The Oscar-winning artist has utilised artificial intelligence (AI) to resurrect the voices of popular singers who are no more. The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, promises to be a unique cinematic experience with this use of technology.

Voices of which late singers will AR Rahman recreate through AI?

AR Rahman is an Academy Award-winning composer and is known for pushing the boundaries of music composition. The Jai Ho song composer has taken a bold step in Lal Salaam by employing AI to recreate the vocals of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. This marks a significant impact in Tamil cinema as the technology commonly used in Western entertainment will make its debut in the industry.

Late singer Bamba Bakya, who collaborated with Rahman on hits like 2.O and Bigil, passed away in September 2022. Shahul Hameed who was another veteran singer known for his work in Rahman's earlier films, tragically lost his life in a car crash in 1997. Rahman's decision to resurrect their voices through AI adds a sentimental and innovative touch to Lal Salaam's soundtrack.

All you need to know about Lal Salaam

The sports drama Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles with Rajinikanth. The film makes an extended cameo appearance of the Robot star as Moideen Bhai. Lal Salaam boasts an ensemble cast including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and others. Notably, cricketer Kapil Dev is also set to make a special cameo appearance. Lyca Productions is producing the film which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Lal Salaam, AR Rahman's innovative use of AI to bring back the voices of these late singers adds an extra layer of anticipation. The musical resurrection of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices promises to be a unique element in the soundtrack, showcasing the fusion of talent and technology in Tamil cinema.

