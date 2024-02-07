English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

AR Rahman Set To Recreate Late Singers' Voices Using AI For Rajinikanth Starrer Lal Salaam

AR Rahman breaks barriers by using AI to revive late singers' voices in Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam. The film is directed by the Superstar's daughter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman
AR Rahman | Image:AR Rahman
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AR Rahman is the maestro behind the music of Rajinikanth's upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam. The Oscar-winning artist has utilised artificial intelligence (AI) to resurrect the voices of popular singers who are no more. The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, promises to be a unique cinematic experience with this use of technology.

Voices of which late singers will AR Rahman recreate through AI?

AR Rahman is an Academy Award-winning composer and is known for pushing the boundaries of music composition. The Jai Ho song composer has taken a bold step in Lal Salaam by employing AI to recreate the vocals of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. This marks a significant impact in Tamil cinema as the technology commonly used in Western entertainment will make its debut in the industry.

Late singer Bamba Bakya, who collaborated with Rahman on hits like 2.O and Bigil, passed away in September 2022. Shahul Hameed who was another veteran singer known for his work in Rahman's earlier films, tragically lost his life in a car crash in 1997. Rahman's decision to resurrect their voices through AI adds a sentimental and innovative touch to Lal Salaam's soundtrack.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Lal Salaam

The sports drama Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles with Rajinikanth. The film makes an extended cameo appearance of the Robot star as Moideen Bhai. Lal Salaam boasts an ensemble cast including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and others. Notably, cricketer Kapil Dev is also set to make a special cameo appearance. Lyca Productions is producing the film which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Lal Salaam, AR Rahman's innovative use of AI to bring back the voices of these late singers adds an extra layer of anticipation. The musical resurrection of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices promises to be a unique element in the soundtrack, showcasing the fusion of talent and technology in Tamil cinema. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement