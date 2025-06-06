Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan Starrer Witnesses 75% Drop On Friday After Lukewarm Opening

Updated 6 June 2025 at 18:02 IST
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life released on June 5 amid a controversy stoked by the Kollywood star, which has led to the movie being banned in Karnataka. As the business took a hit before its theatrical debut, the mixed response that Mani Ratnam directorial has received from viewers is not helping the film's business. After a lukewarm opening of around ₹17 crore on Thursday, the figures dropped by around 75% on Friday (June 6) by 6 pm.
Thug Life collected ₹3.45 crore by 6 pm on Friday. The numbers have suffered due to poor reviews for the film. Many have called it Mani Ratnam's Indian 2, directed as a jibe at Shankar and Kamal Haasan's disastrous movie, which released last year.
With Friday numbers doomed, Saturday needs to be big for Thug Life, if it wants to survive at the box office. Apart from Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Sanya Malhotra play pivotal roles in Thug Life. The movie's budget is said to be in the upwards of ₹250 crore. If Thug Life is indeed headed to a flop verdict, it will result in a big loss for the makers.
According to media reports, the movie, which released on June 5, will stream on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run. As far as the digital premiere date is concerned, all Tamil movies drop online four weeks after their theatrical debut. Thug Life is expected to follow suit.
