Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan Starrer Witnesses 75% Drop On Friday After Lukewarm Opening

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life released on June 5 amid a controversy stoked by the Kollywood star, which has led to the movie being banned in Karnataka. As the business took a hit before its theatrical debut, the mixed response that Mani Ratnam directorial has received from viewers is not helping the film's business. After a lukewarm opening of around ₹17 crore on Thursday, the figures dropped by around 75% on Friday (June 6) by 6 pm.

Thug Life is expected to witness a big decline in biz on Friday

Thug Life collected ₹3.45 crore by 6 pm on Friday. The numbers have suffered due to poor reviews for the film. Many have called it Mani Ratnam's Indian 2, directed as a jibe at Shankar and Kamal Haasan's disastrous movie, which released last year.

Kamal Haasan stars as a crime lord in Thug Life | Image: YouTube screengrab

With Friday numbers doomed, Saturday needs to be big for Thug Life, if it wants to survive at the box office. Apart from Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Sanya Malhotra play pivotal roles in Thug Life. The movie's budget is said to be in the upwards of ₹250 crore. If Thug Life is indeed headed to a flop verdict, it will result in a big loss for the makers.

Thug Life streaming details revealed