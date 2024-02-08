English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Ayalaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Off To A Good Start

The much-anticipated film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, opened with great reviews as netizens called it a "fun to watch" family comedy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan
A still from Ayalaan trailer. | Image:YouTube
R. Ravikumar's sci-fi Tamil thriller Ayalaan made its theatrical debut on January 12. The much-anticipated film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, opened with great reviews from netizens and moviegoers who shared their thoughts, calling it a "fun to watch" family comedy. Talking about the numbers, the film got a good headstart at the box office on its first day. 

Ayalaan makes a steady start on opening day

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, Ayalaan has managed to cross the mark of Rs 4 crore in India. The theatre occupancy for the Tamil audience was 26.75% on January 12, 2024. The film got around 400 screens in Tamilnadu, while its total screen count across other states fell short compared to the other releases the same week. 

Still from Ayalaan 

 

Ayalaan clashed with Captain Miller at the box office. While it was a great opening for two very different genre-focused films but by the end of the first day, Dhanush's movie overtook Sivakarthikeyan starrer. After day one, Captain Miller earned Rs 8.65 crores from all the languages on Friday.

First impressions of Ayalaan 

Netizen evaluations indicate that filmmaker Ravikumar did a great job, with particular praise going to the film's VFX and intricacy. Sivakarthikeyan and his team make a sincere effort to draw in children and the family audience, and their emotionally charged and action-packed film receives favorable reviews. 

Still from Ayalaan

 

The comedy and well-executed extraterrestrial sequences make the movie a crowd-pleasing comedy in theaters. AR Rahman's soundtrack proved to be a significant asset for the movie, demonstrating his strength to a considerable extent. Ayalaan is a thriller sci-fi drama, where a bunch of carefree young lads befriend an alien life force and become its protector on earth, saving it against all odds and external forces. It boasts a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Banu Priya, Bala Saravanan, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. 

 

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

