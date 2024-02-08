Advertisement

Tamil filmmaker R Ravikumar, who made his debut 9 years ago with the film Indru Netru Naalai, recently returned with his sci-fi comedy drama Ayalaan, which released yesterday. The film had been long time in the making. After being announced in 2018, the film faced many roadblock on production level. In a recent media interaction, R Ravikumar talked about how he dealt with the various delays and setbacks that happened during Ayalaan production.

Made Ayalaan a part of my life: R Ravikumar

R Ravikumar was talking to Galatta team when he revealed that he took it personally, because he never thought about Ayalaan as ‘a film or a product.’ The filmmaker added, “I made this a part of my life.” The filmmaker also elaborated that that he approached the setback from a practical point-of-view, and so it eventually boiled down to the filmmaker asking himself whether he will willing to stick with the project or leave it.

Ravikumar further spoke about how he managed to stay hopeful and strong-headed in this entire phase. The filmmaker elaborated, “During this period of delay, I decided not to ask anybody about this. I would tell myself, 'We could have done it in a good way, but I'll get ready.'”

Ravikumar says he wanted a learning from this film

Ravikumar recalled how he would often refocus his energy towards bringing everything I thought about in this film to reality. He added, “I could have made another film, but I wanted a learning from this film. I was intent on finishing this film first and proceed to the next. As I was able to see the reasons for this film's delay, I also had hope every now and then that it will be completed. I had the belief that we would finish this film with that hope."

Ayalaan stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Additionally, Chittha star Siddharth has provided voiceover for the Alien character that’s the USP of this film. Ayalaan, which released yesterday, faced a stiff competition at the box office from Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller which outperformed Ayalaan by a considerable margin.