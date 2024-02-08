Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Ayalaan First Impression: Netizens Hail Sivakarthikeyan's Sci-fi Film As 'Wholesome Entertainer'

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan opened with great reviews from netizens and moviegoers who shared their thoughts, calling it a "fun to watch" family comedy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan poster
Ayalaan poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

R. Ravikumar's sci-fi Tamil thriller Ayalaan made its theatrical debut on January 12. The much-anticipated film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, opened with great reviews from netizens and moviegoers who shared their thoughts, calling it a "fun to watch" family comedy.

Ayalaan’s first impressions 

Sivakarthikeyan is becoming a more and more popular star of the future with each film. Due to the strong family themes in his films, he has amassed a devoted following of family members who attend all of his productions. Based on the early feedback of his recent release Ayalaan, it appears that Sivakarthikeyan's film has successfully hit the mark and resonated with the audience. 

In addition to receiving accolades for his performances, Ayalaan is receiving recognition for his flawless use of visual effects. One internet user wrote, “#Ayalaan 2nd Half - BB 2nd Half >> 1st Half.. Kudos to the VFX department.. the character was so convincing and the Alien world was so mind-blowing and worth all my money.. a very emotional Climax.. Sk performance Tq @Siva_Kartikeyan & @Ravikumar_Dir for this movie.”

Advertisement

Another one added, “Ayalaan :- Blockbuster that's it. 1st Half Super vera Mari! Sk Anna intro wow. @Ravikumar_Dir writing pumped up Interval scene- SK was best in this. Alien CG and VFX Scenes All is Good. The fun comedy involving alien. Engaging screenplay.”

Advertisement

Ayalaan’s early reviews hint at box office success

Netizen evaluations indicate that filmmaker Ravikumar did a great job, with particular praise going to the film's VFX and intricacy. Sivakarthikeyan and his team make a sincere effort to draw in children and the family audience, and their emotionally charged and action-packed film receives favorable reviews. 

The poster of Ayalaan | Image: IMDb

 

The comedy and well-executed extraterrestrial sequences make the movie a crowd-pleasing comedy in theaters. AR Rahman's soundtrack proved to be a significant asset for the movie, demonstrating his strength to a considerable extent. The enjoyable picture by Sivakarthikeyan is outstretched with excellent reviews, and the 2024 Pongal release is likely to emerge well at the box office. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement