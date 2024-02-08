English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Ayalaan makers defend Dil Raju against allegations of postponing film's Telugu version

Dil Raju, a well-known film producer, and distributor was accused of favouring Guntur Kaaram and was blamed for the postponement of Tamil film Ayalaan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan
Ayalaan | Image:Ayalaan/X
Producer Dil Raju, who has bankrolled big films like Hit, Varisu, Jaanu and Jersey, among others has been the talk of the town ever since he declared the number of screens being allocated to all the Telugu films releasing around Sankranti. Dil Raju, who is also the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and film distributor, is accused of favouring Guntur Kaaram and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan in terms of distribution.

While just a day ago, the producer called out the set of people who were spreading these rumours about him, now the makers of Ayalaan have come in support of the producer-distributor and have shared a long statement on their official X handle.

Ayalaan makers defend Dil Raju

Dil Raju, who is the distributor for the Telugu version of Ayalaan, recently broke his silence against the many allegations made against him, one of them being favouring Ayalaan. Addressing the same at a small event, Dil Raju said Ayalaan's Telugu version won't release in Telugu states for two weeks from the time of its Tamil release, which otherwise wouldn't have been the case if he favoured the film.

Now, the makers of Ayalaan, on their X handle have shared a long statement, that read, "We announced our Ayalaan simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu four months before Sankranthi. We haven't made this decision anew in the light of new realities. The postponement of the Telugu version of Ayalaan was to happen eventually. We wanted to stay away from all the controversy and discussed on it prior."

The statement further read, "Even after knowing all this, some sections of the media are making unnecessary blame game on a single individual", indirectly making a mention of producer Dil Raju.

The rest of the statement was a request to media houses to avoid spreading fake news and creating controversy.

Sharing the statement, the makers wrote, "Controversy on #Ayalaan Telugu release issues is false & baseless. Give News Not Views!! We will come back with a new release date announcement soon."

What do we know about Ayalaan?

Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is a sci-fi film revolving around an extra-terrestrial being aka an alien. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 12. It will witness a  four-way clash with Captain Miller, Mission Chapter 1 and Merry Christmas at the box office, which are slated for the same day. 
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

