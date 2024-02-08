Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Ayalaan star Sivakarthikeyan, composer AR Rahman match step in the new single Maanja Nee

AR Rahman turned dancer for the new single Maanja Nee from Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan. The composer can be seen showcasing his new side in this song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman, Sivkarthikeyan and Ravikumar
AR Rahman, Sivkarthikeyan and Ravikumar | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AR Rahman, who has composed songs for the film Ayalaan, has showcased his new talent to the world. The Oscar-winning music composer has demonstrated far too many aspects of his talent, but dancing, especially in front of a camera and for a movie song, is not one of them. The makers of Ayalaan have recently dropped a new single titled Maanja Nee and AR Rahman was seen putting on his dancing shoes for this peppy track.

AR Rahman shakes a leg in Maanja Nee | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

AR Rahman turns dancer for Ayalaan

On Wednesday, the makers of Ayalaan released their fourth single Maanja Nee composed by AR Rahman. In the song, AR Rahman can be seen matching his steps with Sivakarthikeyan and director R Ravikumar. While the filmmakers attempts his best to match others, AR Rahman exudes a complete different vibe in the track as he dances his heart out. The song is choreographed by Sandy and received positive responses for its unique concept. Take a look at the video below:

Ayalaan makers defend Dil Raju

Dil Raju, who is the distributor for the Telugu version of Ayalaan, recently broke his silence against the many allegations made against him, one of them being favouring Ayalaan. Addressing the same at a small event, Dil Raju said Ayalaan's Telugu version won't release in Telugu states for two weeks from the time of its Tamil release, which otherwise wouldn't have been the case if he favoured the film.

Now, the makers of Ayalaan, on their X handle have shared a long statement, that read, "We announced our Ayalaan simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu four months before Sankranthi. We haven't made this decision anew in the light of new realities. The postponement of the Telugu version of Ayalaan was to happen eventually. We wanted to stay away from all the controversy and discussed on it prior."

Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is a sci-fi film revolving around an extra-terrestrial being aka an alien. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 12. It will witness a  four-way clash with Captain Miller, Mission Chapter 1 and Merry Christmas at the box office, which are slated for the same day. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

