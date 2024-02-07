English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Bigil Actress Indraja Gets Engaged To Karthik, Couple's Family Photos Go Viral

Though Indraja's engagement was a close knit ceremony, her wedding will reportedly be a lavish one. Check out photos that have surfaced online.

Tamil comedian actor Robo Shankar's daughter Indraja, who played a role in Atlee directorial Bigil starring Vijay, got engaged in a close knit ceremony in Chennai. According to the reports, the ceremony went down on Friday, February 2. Indraja is now engaged to be married to Karthik. Reportedly, while the engagement was not attended by a lot of film stars, the wedding mark the presence of who's who of the film industry.

Newly engaged couple appear blissed at ceremony

The traditional ring ceremony saw the family members of the newly-engaged couple and their close ones in attendance. The couple appeared blissed out out as they participated in the exchange of rings. The duo opted for traditional attires, with the bride-to-be glowing in kanchivaram saree and golden jewellery. The groom-to-be wore silk kurta and lungi.

The photos of the happy couple have gone viral n social media, with netizens flooding the comments section with loving reactions. Post ceremony, they also posed with their family members.

About Robo Shankar

Indraja Robo Shankar made her acting debut with Vijay's Bigil, and she played the goalkeeper of the women's football team in Atlee's directorial which released in 2019. Indraja then made her Telugu debut with the film titled Paagal in 2021, and it was decent for the young actress. Indraja then shared screen space with Karthi in the rural entertainer Viruman, and she played the female lead, Aditi Shankar's friend, in the film. Up next, Indraja Shankar is part of multiple films in Tamil, and she is

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:59 IST

