Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja Starrer Remains Rock Steady, Mints ₹21 Crore

Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja's action film Blast, co-starring Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, is performing well at the box office. After Suriya's Karuppu gave the ailing Kollywood box office a much-needed respite with its ₹300 crore gross collections worldwide, Blast has emerged as another successful Tamil film. The movie arrived amid limited buzz, but fans are loving its content. As word of mouth spread, the movie continued its steady momentum in the weekdays too.





Blast stays steady at box office

In the first weekend, Blast opened with a net collection of ₹1.25 crore from 1,728 shows. By Sunday, Day 4, the demand pushed the show count to 2,706, and the nett collection grew to ₹6 crore. On its first Monday (June 1), the collections were way higher than the first two days, as it minted ₹3.60 crore. The biz remained steady on Tuesday (June 2) as another ₹3.45 crore was added to its overall figures. In six days so far, the movie's India collection stands at ₹21 crore, with Tamil and Telugu versions earning ₹17.7 crore and ₹3.30 crore respectively.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹6.30 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹30.43 crore. The movie is said to be made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Effectively, Blast is already a profit making venture.

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Blast is directed by Subash K Raj | Image: X

What is Blast about?

Rajaraman (Arjun Sarja) is a karate instructor who has trained his daughter in self-defence since childhood, while also teaching her to stand up for the helpless. His wife Neelaveni (Abhirami) was once a karate prodigy herself, though she is now content managing the household. She is less enthusiastic, however, about her husband constantly fuelling the fire within their daughter. Nila (Preity Mukhundhan) has absorbed her father's teachings. She stands up for the vulnerable and needs no one to defend her from lecherous bosses or chain-snatching thieves. How these acts of courage eventually bring the family into conflict with powerful mining baron Varun (John Kokken), his dangerous lieutenant Abraham (Arjun Chidambaram) and local gang leader Kirubakaran (Pawan Krishna) forms the crux of the story.