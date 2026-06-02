Peddi Advance Booking Collection: Ram Charan Starrer Sells Nearly 4 Lakh Tickets In India, Earns Over ₹15 Crore

Ram Charan's Peddi is gearing up to be one of the most promising Telugu releases this year. The RRR star features in the rural set sports drama in a raw and rustic avatar, and his look as Peddi Pehelwan is something fans can't wait to witness onscreen. The team has been busy with promotions all through the past week and now, full-fledged advance bookings have also opened in India, including for the Hindi dubbed version in the North India belts.

As per Track Tollywood, Peddi has sold around 3,76,390 tickets in India for its opening weekend. In this, the movie has minted ₹9.07 crore for the opening day shows and over ₹16 crore gross for the first weekend. The Telugu version has contributed ₹8.66 crore to the collections so far, followed by the Hindi dubbed version adding ₹19.05 lakh and Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam versions boosting biz by ₹23 lakh collectively. Overseas pre-sales are in the $1.2 million range, taking the total worldwide opening day pre-sales to ₹26 crore so far.

Advertisement

Peddi releases on June 4 | Image: X

In Hindi, Ram Charan's last release Gam Changer witnessed a good opening of over ₹8 crore. This time around, Bobby Deol's Bandar and Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will give competition to Peddi in the Hindi belts, not just for collections but for screens too.

About the movie, director Buchi Babu Sana said, “Peddi is an emotional journey. It is about how a sportsperson earns identity and respect and influences the people around him. Peddi faces setbacks, falls several times, but rises stronger every time. How he overcomes those challenges forms the heart of the story." The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Divyenndu.