Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Blue Star Trailer: Ashok Selvan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Face-off On Cricket Field

Ashok Selvan is all set to headline the sports drama titled Blue Star, which follows the trials and tribulations of two men from backward communities.

A still from the trailer of Blue Star
A still from the trailer of Blue Star | Image:YouTube screengrab
Ashok Selvan is all set to headline the sports drama titled Blue Star, which follows the trials and tribulations of two men from backward communities who want to make it big in their local cricket team. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, promising an interesting sports drama narrative with a hint of romance. The film also features Keerthi Pandian, Ashok Selvan's wife, as the female lead. 

A still from the trailer of Blue Star starring Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Blue Star trailer shows real-life couple

The rural drama, Blue Star, revolves around a cricket competition between two village teams and the romance between the lead actors, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian. The real-life couple Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian will feature together on the big screen for the first time after their marriage.

The trailer also depicts a rivalry between two young people who are trying to secure their futures through sports while facing caste and class oppression. In the trailer of Blue Star, it appears that Shanthanu plays a negative role. 

A still from the trailer of Blue Star starring Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

When will Blue Star release in theatres?

The team of Blue Star has announced that the film will be hitting the theatres on January 25.

Blue Star is reportedly set in the town of Arakkonam and tells the story of two young captains of cricket teams, led by Ranjith and Rajesh essayed by Ashok Selvan and Shantanu Bhagyaraj, respectively. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of these ambitious cricketers who missed a chance to play when politics intervened in sports. Apart from Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, the film also features Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Prithvi in the key roles among others. The film is directed by debutant S Jayakumar and is bankrolled by director P Ranjith. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

