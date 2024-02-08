Advertisement

The trailer for Boomer Uncle is now out. The comedy notably features comedian and actor Yogi Babu in the lead. Also featured in the film is Oviya, who shot to fame post her stint in the Tamil version of a popular reality television show. The trailer enjoys an gleeful over-the-top ride, catering to audiences enthralled by the slapstick genre of comedy.

Boomer Uncle producer CV Kumar took to his official X handle to share the trailer with audiences. He also shared a brief congratulatory message for the team considering the film will soon be up for release. Though no official update has been shared in this regard, reports are hinting at a February release for the Swadesh MS directorial.

The caption to the post read, "Happy to share trailer of #Boomeruncle Congrats team starring @YogiBabu @OviyaaSweetz @Ankamedia2 @dopkthillai @SubashDhandapa2 @IAmAnbu5 @SDharmaprakash @swadeshh @EditorElayaraja @johnmediamanagr @santhanmusician @bala_vijayTv @thangadurai123"

What is next for Yogi Babu?



Yogi Babu's lineup of films for the year make for a promising stint at the cinemas for the actor-comedian. The actor is gearing up for the release of sci-fi comedy flick Ayalaan, slated for a release on January 12. The Suriya led pan-India project Kanguva is next on Yogi Babu's list of projects following which he will feature in the Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest of All Time.

Yogi Babu will also be marking his Malayalam debut this year with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. While the Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh led Ayalaan will mark Yogi Babu's first release of the year, it is worth noting that the actor held roles big and small across 22 films in 2023.