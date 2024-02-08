Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Boomer Uncle trailer: Comedian Yogi Babu, Oviya star in slapstick comedy film | WATCH

The makers of Tamil film Boomer Uncle recently shared the trailer for their film. The Yogi Babu led comedy flick is eyeing a release in February this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Boomer Uncle
Boomer Uncle | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The trailer for Boomer Uncle is now out. The comedy notably features comedian and actor Yogi Babu in the lead. Also featured in the film is Oviya, who shot to fame post her stint in the Tamil version of a popular reality television show. The trailer enjoys an gleeful over-the-top ride, catering to audiences enthralled by the slapstick genre of comedy.

Boomer Uncle trailer now out


Boomer Uncle producer CV Kumar took to his official X handle to share the trailer with audiences. He also shared a brief congratulatory message for the team considering the film will soon be up for release. Though no official update has been shared in this regard, reports are hinting at a February release for the Swadesh MS directorial. 

The caption to the post read, "Happy to share trailer of #Boomeruncle Congrats team starring @YogiBabu @OviyaaSweetz @Ankamedia2 @dopkthillai @SubashDhandapa2 @IAmAnbu5 @SDharmaprakash @swadeshh @EditorElayaraja @johnmediamanagr @santhanmusician @bala_vijayTv @thangadurai123"

What is next for Yogi Babu?


Yogi Babu's lineup of films for the year make for a promising stint at the cinemas for the actor-comedian. The actor is gearing up for the release of sci-fi comedy flick Ayalaan, slated for a release on January 12. The Suriya led pan-India project Kanguva is next on Yogi Babu's list of projects following which he will feature in the Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest of All Time.

Yogi Babu will also be marking his Malayalam debut this year with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. While the Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh led Ayalaan will mark Yogi Babu's first release of the year, it is worth noting that the actor held roles big and small across 22 films in 2023.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

