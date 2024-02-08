Advertisement

After several speculations, the makers of Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal, have confirmed that they will be postponing the release date. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who serves as the director of the film, announced the new release date averting the clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on January 12, coinciding with Pongal.

Lal Salaam to clash with Eagle

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced that the film will now release on February 9, clashing with Ravi Teja's highly anticipated film Eagle. She shared a new poster of the film, featuring a huge chariot, and simply captioned it as "9-2-2024 #lalsalaam".

A while ago, she shared a new teaser offering a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character Moideen Bhai. In the clip, he can be seen beating what appears to be goons in his usual style. The clip also features the track Jalaali Jalaal, sung and composed by AR Rahman. Lyca Productions, the production house of Lal Salaam, took to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle and captioned the video as "Make way for MOIDEEN BHAI Witness Thalaivar's charisma on the Big Screen soon!"

More about Lal Salaam

Apart from Vishnu Vishal, the sports drama also stars Vikranth in the lead role. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah will star in the supporting roles. Set in a cricket backdrop, the film marks Aishwarya's comeback to the directorial seat around seven years after Cinema Veeran (2017). He has also directed Vai Raja Vai (2015) and 3 (2012).

Meanwhile, earlier the Telugu Film Chamber, led by producer Dil Raju, held a press conference to update moviegoers on the upcoming Sankranti releases. During the press conference, Dil Raju announced the postponement of Eagle and assured the audience that they would ensure a solo release for the film.