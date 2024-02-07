Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

It's controversial/ Lal Salaam Actress Dhanya Balakrishna Clarifies Old Comments Against Tamil People, Issues Apology

Back in 2012, when IPL team CSK qualified for the playoffs, Dhanya Balakrishna took to her social media handle and dropped demeaning comments about Tamil people

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanya Balakrishna
A file photo of Dhanya Balakrishna | Image:Dhanya Balakrishna/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dhanya Balakrishna has been in the news owing to her upcoming film Lal Salaam. However, recently she has been trending for all the wrong reasons. The actress is facing backlash for her old demeaning comments about Tamil people. Back in 2012, when IPL team Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs, the Bengaluru-born actress took to her social media handle and dropped a message. She claimed that Chennai people beg for water and electricity from Bengaluru.

This created a huge backlash back then owing to which Dhanya announced that she was quitting Tamil cinema. However, she turned on her words and went on to be part of the films Raja Rani, Carbon and Yaar Ivan. Now, after a decade, her comments have resurfaced on the internet ahead of the release of Lal Salaam. On seeing this, the actress issued an apology to Rajinikanth and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

Dhanya Balakrishna clarifies old statement against Tamil people

She issued a lengthy statement clarifying her then statement and apologising to the Lal Salaam team for the inconvenience caused because of her. Her statement read, "I swear on my profession that puts food on my table that the statement that is circulating now was not made by me and it is not my opinion. I had clarified it 12 years ago when it happened, and I am saying it even today. It was a screenshot created by a troll. But I have nothing in my power to prove to you all that it was not me."

Advertisement

The actress added that she never clarified this before because she was protecting her family. However, now she has decided to voice that the alleged statement was not her words. "The reasion for my silence for 12 years was only because I was receiving a lot of threates and hate towards me and my family and protecting them was my priority. Though I did not make this statement, unfortunately, my name is involved in this. So, I apologize to Tamil people from the bottom of my heart. I regret this incident has happened and has hurt Tamil people.”

Dhanya Balakrishna aplogises to Lal Salaam team

She concluded by writing these words, "I also deeply apologise to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanthsir, and their fans for the inconvenience and hurt caused by this issue. I am powerless and helpless at this point and I only hope you have the heart to see the truth in this."

Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is slated to hit the theatres on February 9.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement