LATEST UPDATE: Thalapathy Vijay has recently announced the name of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, amid rumours of him contesting 2024 elections, Vijay clarified that he will not be going to contest the 2024 elections. The Leo actor even issued a statement and cleared that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will not be supporting any other party.

Thalapathy Vijay issues statement

Thalapathy Vijay issued a statement on his social media handle. He stated, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting." Actor Vijay has stated that his party will not support anyone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will instead contest the 2026 Assembly elections, as per PTI.

Tamil Nadu | Actor Vijay enters politics, announces the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham pic.twitter.com/m1yMdNPK6x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Thalapathy Vijay announces political party name

Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced launching a political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement here.

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam would loosely translate to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service." "I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

(With inputs from PTI)

