Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Will Vijay Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Actor Clarifies After Announcing Political Entry

Thalapathy Vijay has recently announced the name of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, he will not contest the 2024 elections.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LATEST UPDATE: Thalapathy Vijay has recently announced the name of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, amid rumours of him contesting 2024 elections, Vijay clarified that he will not be going to contest the 2024 elections. The Leo actor even issued a statement and cleared that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will not be supporting any other party.

Thalapathy Vijay issues statement

Thalapathy Vijay issued a statement on his social media handle. He stated, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting." Actor Vijay has stated that his party will not support anyone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will instead contest the 2026 Assembly elections, as per PTI.

Thalapathy Vijay announces political party name

Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced launching a political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Advertisement

Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement here.

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam would loosely translate to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Advertisement

Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service." "I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World29 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News36 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement