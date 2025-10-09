Breaking: Security Heightened At Thalapathy Vijay's Residence After Actor-Politician Receives Bomb Threat Amid Karur Stampede Row

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay received a bomb threat on the morning of October 9. Reports suggest that the actor received an email threatening him with a bomb being planted at his Neelankarai residence. However, the police officials have confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Nevertheless, the security outside Vijay's residence has been increased following the incident.

Reports suggest that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the actor's residence following a call informing them about the threat. After checking the premises thoroughly, they did not find anything suspicious and declared the threat a hoax. The search for the alleged explosive began at 3 am on the intervening night of October 8 and 9, as per reports.

The threat at Vijay's residence comes a day after several other influential personalities in Tamil Nadu also received a similar security concern. Earlier, actress Nayanthara also received a similar threat of a bomb being planted in her Chennai home. While the actress is away shooting for a film overseas, the law enforcement personnel arrived at her residence to investigate the bomb threat. This, too, turned out to be a hoax. Actress Trisha Krishnan, who also resides in Tamil Nadu, also received a similar threat a few hours ago.



The bomb threat at Thalapathy Vijay's residence comes days after a stampede broke out at the actor-politician's rally in Karur. For the unversed, the actor, best known for his films such as Leo, Jana Nayagan and GOAT, is preparing for a full-time career in politics and has even founded a political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections next year. Vijay has begun rallying for his party and held the same in Karur on September 27. However, the crowd at the said rally became uncontrolled, leading to a stampede that killed 41 and left several others injured.



