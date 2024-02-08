Advertisement

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Captain Miller, a mere few hours away from hitting theatres worldwide. The Arun Matheswaran film, which was initially slated for a release on December 15 will now be seeing through its release on the auspicious occasion of Pongal - dated January 12. Ahead of its official release, the film has managed to register optimistic numbers for itself with the advance bookings.

Captain Miller off to a good start



As per a Koimoi report, Captain Miller's earnings through advance bookings for day 1 of its theatrical run, ahead of its official release on January 12, stand at ₹1 crore gross - this number does not include the earnings from blocked seats. Advance bookings worth ₹1 crore gross, amount to a sale of 60,000 tickets. It must also be noted that these numbers come only from the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi ticket sales for Captain Miller.

Separately, Captain Miller will not be releasing in Telugu any time soon. The reason behind this is the packed Sankranti weekend that already has four back-to-back major Telugu releases - namely Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's Hanu Man, Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga - making these priority films in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Captain Miller in Dhanush's biggest release thus far



As per an official update from Lyca Productions - the production house bankrolling Captain Miller, the Arun Matheswaran film is now the biggest release of Dhanush's career thus far. This tag comes from the fact that the film will be releasing across over nine hundred screens worldwide.

With a staggering 900+ screens worldwide! 🌎 Captain Miller becomes the biggest-ever overseas release for @dhanushkraja 🤩 The international stage is set for an epic cinematic blast! 🎬💥



Overseas release by @LycaProductions Subaskaran 🤗✨@dhanushkraja #ArunMatheswaran… pic.twitter.com/TTFIPKzOMp — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 11, 2024

Three hundred of these screens alone are in the United States, making Captain Miller the biggest Kollywood release in the States.